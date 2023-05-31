Demon Slayer Celebrates Mitsuri's Birthday With Special Promo

Demon Slayer Season 3 has officially brought Mitsuri Kanroji to the center of the action after she was first introduced way back in Season 1, and now the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise is going all out for the Love Hashira's birthday with a special trailer highlighting some of her biggest moments from the anime and manga! Mitsuri immediately stood out from the rest of the Hashira line up when she was introduced back in the first season of the Demon Slayer anime, but unfortunately fans have yet to see the Hashira do much in the anime since then.

Demon Slayer Season 3 has only shown off a little of what the Love Hashira is capable of following her reintroduction to the anime in the Season 3 premiere, but there's still plenty of time to explore the Hashira heading into the future of the anime. Teasing a bit of what's coming next for her in the future arcs and celebrating some of her biggest moments from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba manga, you can check out the special trailer released for Mitsuri's birthday below:

Demon Slayer: What's Next for Mitsuri?

One of the big highlights heading into Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc was the fact that Tanjiro Kamado and the others would not only be facing off against powerful new members from Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, but that the anime would also be reintroducing two members of the Hashira. While there has been a lot of focus on the Mist Hashira, Muichiro Tokito, in the latest episodes of Demon Slayer Season 3, it's been a much different case for Mitsuri thus far as she has been focusing her efforts on protecting the village itself away from the Upper Ranks.

There are a few episodes left that could show more of Mitsuri in action, and Tanjiro will need all the help he can get against the increasingly powerful Hantengu and his Emotion Demons. Mitsuri and Tanjiro had a brief interaction at the beginning of the season that helped to highlight just how differently Mitsuri approaches her role as a Hashira, but a fight would really help fans to really find out what makes her tick.

