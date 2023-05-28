Demon Slayer Season 3 Dub Debuts First Episode: Watch

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc has reached the climax of its original Japanese language run this week, and thankfully fans waiting for the English dub launch will finally be able to jump into the new episodes too as Demon Slayer Season 3 has officially debuted its first English dub episode with Crunchyroll! Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc raised the stakes for Tanjiro Kamado and the others with the introduction of the first real member of Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, and now things have been kicked up a notch as Demon Slayer Season 3 introduces the other members of this deadly group of demons.

Although the first episode of Demon Slayer Season 3 originally made its English dub debut as part of the special Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba -To the Swordsmith Village- movie event earlier this year, this will be the first time many fans are now jumping into all that's happened with Demon Slayer Season 3 thus far. Thankfully now fans can jump in as Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1 is now streaming with Crunchyroll (as of its previously announced 1:30PM PST scheduled launch time on Sunday, May 28th). Check out the promo for the launch below:

The English dub of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc is now available on @Crunchyroll! 🥳 pic.twitter.com/SeVk6ItAmB — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) May 28, 2023

Demon Slayer Season 3 English Dub: What to Know

The English dub for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3's English voice cast includes some returning faces and some brand new additions for the Swordsmith Village Arc with the likes of Zach Aguilar as Tanjiro Kamado, Abby Trott as Nezuko Kamado, Aleks Le as Zenitsu Agatsuma, Bryce Papenbrook as Inosuke Hashibira, Griffin Burns as Muichiro Tokito, Kira Buckland as Mitsuri Kanroji, Zeno Robinson as Genya, Stephen Fu as Doma, Lucien Dodge as Akaza, Brent Mukai as Gyokko, Christopher Corey Smith as Hantengu, and Jonah Scott as Kokushibo all confirmed.

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc is also streaming its original Japanese language release with Crunchyroll on Sundays this Spring. They tease the story for Demon Slayer Season 3 as such, "And the story makes its way to a new location ─ Tanjiro's journey leads him to the Swordsmith Village, where he reunites with two Hashira, members of the Demon Slayer Corps' highest-ranking swordsmen – Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji. With the shadows of demons lurking near, a new battle begins for Tanjiro and his comrades."

