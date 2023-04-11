Demon Slayer Season 3 Finally Introduces Muzan's Top Ranked Demon

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has returned to screens for its highly anticipated Season 3 of the anime as part of the jam packed Spring 2023 anime schedule, and the first episode taking on the Swordsmith Village arc from Koyoharu Gotoge's Demon Slayer manga has finally introduced fans to the top ranked demon in Muzan Kibutsuji's Upper Ranks, Kokushibo! With Tanjiro Kamado, Tengen Uzui, and the others managing to defeat one of the Upper Rank members at the end of the Entertainment District Arc, the rest of the Upper Rank demons have been assembled and are now making their move with the new episodes.

Demon Slayer Season 3 kicked off the new season's run with the introduction of the rest of the members of Muzan's Upper Rank forces, and that included the few demons that we have yet to see in action. Most importantly, this also included the first look at the strongest demon under Muzan's control named Kokushibo, who has a frightening yet familiar seeming appearance that fans are now remembering thanks to his debut. Now it's just a matter of when the Upper One will make his own move.

Demon Slayer Season 3: Who Is Kokushibo?

Demon Slayer: Swordsmith Village Arc Episode 1 opened with a gathering of the remaining Upper Ranks members. Muzan brought them all to the Infinity Castle in order to update them on the fact that Gyutaro had been defeated, and since it was the first Upper Rank member loss in over 100 years, he's been angered over the fact that his forces seemed to be relaxing in terms of bringing him closer to his main goal. But fans also got to see their dynamic play out amongst one another.

While Akaza and the lower ranked demons seemed to chide at one another, it wasn't the same case for Kokushibo, who was revealed to be the Upper One in Muzan's terrifying group. Not only does this demon resemble someone who has a connection to the Kamado family past, but it's clear that he commands a lot of power and fear when compared to the rest of the demons filling out the ranks. It's unclear of whether or not we'll see him more this season, but it's definitely a huge threat coming Tanjiro's way.

What did you think of seeing the final members of Muzan's Upper Ranks in action in Demon Slayer Season 3? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!