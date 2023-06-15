Demon Slayer Cosplay Perfectly Recreates Season 3 Akaza

Demon Slayer's third season only has one episode left before the Swordsmith Village Arc comes to a close. While Tanjiro and his friends have received some major assistance from both the Love and Mist Hashiras, they are still far from winning this battle. The Upper Moons 4 and 5 have been the main antagonists of this recent season, but there are even bigger threats around the corner, such as Akaza. Now, one cosplayer has recreated the Upper Moon 3 from his recent appearances in the series.

Akaza hit the scene unexpectedly in the first feature-length film of the shonen franchise, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train. Becoming the number one anime movie of all time, the film introduced Akaza as the top-tier demon took the Flame Hashira Rengoku's life. Tanjiro came fairly close to taking the Upper Moon 3 off the board, but Akaza was able to escape his blade, leaving some major unfinished business between the shonen protagonist and the slayer of the Flame Hashira. Luckily for Demon Slayer fans, Ufotable has confirmed that the fourth season is already in production, though the anime adaptation doesn't have many arcs left to adapt before hitting the conclusion to Tanjiro and Nezuko's brutal story.

The Upper Moon 3

Akaza is a unique demon in the roster of Muzan's powerful lieutenants, seeking powerful opponents and even offering to transform his opponents into demons if they are able to satisfy his thirst for battle. During his fight with Rengoku, Akaza offered the Flame Hashira the opportunity to become a demon himself. Turning him down, Rengoku, unfortunately, sealed his fate and passed on from this mortal coil.

Following the success of both Mugen Train and To The Swordsmith Village, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise to see Demon Slayer make at least one more appearance on the silver screen before the grand finale. Most likely, based on the events of the manga, we could still see two more seasons of the anime along with a new feature-length film. Needless to say, Demon Slayer fans should prepare for some major battles before the end.

What do you think of this stellar Akaza cosplay? Who do you think will deliver the killing blow to the Upper Moon 3?