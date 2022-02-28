Demon Slayer Goes Viral All Thanks to One Professor’s Akaza Cosplay

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a beast these days. The anime is not only massive in Japan, but it has taken over the fandom across the world. With season two done, all eyes are on the horizon to see why Tanjiro does next. And until then, well – fans can keep going viral just like one professor did when they decided to cosplay as Akaza for his students.

The video, which began making the rounds on Reddit, pretty much speaks for itself. The clip is taken from a student’s perspective in the back of a college classroom as several of their peers sit in front of them. In the front, a slew of sliding boards can be seen with math equations chalked out, but they are hard to pay attention to when you have Akaza walking around.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Upper Moon has taken over the classroom’s teacher, and the Demon Slayer cosplay is pretty much perfect. The teacher has lined his torso with tap to mimic Akaza’s tattoos, and they even run up his face. The rest of the outfit comes together with the demon’s iconic pink vest and slouchy trousers. Oh, and you cannot forget his pink hair!

While teaching his class their lesson for the day, the cosplaying teacher strikes several of Akaza’s poses and even quotes some of his lines. The students can be heard laughing at the impression, and if we were there, we would be laughing too. After all, Akaza isn’t a demon you want to make angry, so it is worth laughing if it means he doesn’t ram a fist through your chest.

Clearly, Akaza fits into this class easily enough, and the teacher’s cosplay shows how big Demon Slayer has become. Only the biggest anime series get nods like these, and this cosplay doesn’t even pander to one of Demon Slayer‘s leads. Even antagonists like Akaza are known well enough to bolster a classroom cosplay such as this, so we’re going to need this professor to dress up as Douma once season three gets going.

What do you think of this teacher’s wild cosplay? Would you ever try to pull off a Demon Slayer homage quite like this? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.