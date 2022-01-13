Demon Slayer Cosplay Puts New Twist On Tengen

Demon Slayer has recently brought the story of the Mugen Train to a close, beginning a new arc that introduces viewers to a new Hashira following the unfortunate demise of Rengoku. Though Tengen Uzui is a very different character from the Flame Hashira, his role in the series is just as big, with one fan of the series creating some creative cosplay to give the Sound Hashira a big makeover.

Uzui has yet to truly show off his strength in the latest arc of Demon Slayer’s second season, with Tanjiro and Nezuko being the ones to fight the villainous Daki, one of the most powerful lieutenants in Muzan’s army who is responsible for the disappearance of Tengen’s wives. With the Sound Hashira recently freeing his wives from Daki’s creepy ribbons, he’s rushing to the aid of Tanjiro alongside Inosuke and Zenitsu, hinting that there are still some major battles to come before the Entertainment District Arc draws to a close. Expect some big and flashy events revolving around Tengen in the near future of the series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Instagram Cosplayer Beat By Dime shared this dynamic new take on Tengen Uzui, capturing the flashiness of the Hashira who has proved himself to be far different from the Flame Hashira Rengoku, who unfortunately died as a result of the final fight of the Mugen Train and left Tanjiro and company in a depressive state:

Demon Slayer is in its second season, though fans are left wondering how many more season, and/or movies, the franchise will have, with the story of the anime having already come to a close under the pen of creator Koyoharu Gotouge. With the Shonen franchise releasing the most popular anime movie of all time, shattering box office records, and its television series still pulling in massive ratings, it will be interesting to see how the series continues and if Gotouge might create new stories in the future of the Demon Slayer Corps.

What do you think of this fresh take on Tengen? Do you think the Sound Hashira will survive the events of the Entertainment District Arc? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.