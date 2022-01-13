Demon Slayer Will Be Dropping Some Big News Next Week

In the wake of Demon Slayer’s first movie, the anime has gone back to its roots with some help from ufotable. Season two is live, and the series is thriving now that its Entertainment District arc has begun. As you can imagine, all eyes are on the show to see how it stands up to expectations, and a new report confirms some big information is about to drop regarding season two.

Not long ago, the official Demon Slayer website updated overseas to confirm a special event slated for January 18. The event will be hosted by Abema as the broadcaster will gather fans online in the name of slaying demons. The website says this special stream will announce two “huge” events regarding the anime this year, and the Entertainment District arc will also be highlighted before the clip wraps.

The report also says Natsuki Hanae will appear in the special as the actor voices Tanjiro. They will appear along with Yuma Takahashi, a producer at Aniplex. The stream will happen in Japan on January 18 at 8:00 PM JST, so fans stateside can expect to hear rumblings on January 17. This means you better catch up with season two because Demon Slayer‘s special will recap what has happened this season so far. And if you don’t want to be spoiled, there is only one thing you can do.

So far, there is no set word on what’s coming for Demon Slayer, but fans do have their guesses. If the announcements involve the anime directly, we could be getting an expanded episode order. Of course, others are hoping a movie is announced at the event while some are pleading for a spin-off series. And given the success of Demon Slayer to date, well – the sky is the limit when it comes to what fans will watch.

What do you think will be announced at this big event? How are you liking Demon Slayer‘s new season so far? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.