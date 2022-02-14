Demon Slayer’s Season Finale Has Everyone Panicking Over Its New Villain

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has brought its new season to an end, but fans are far from over the anime. The series is still pulling in new fans by the day, and Demon Slayer audiences are picking apart its latest finale for any hidden secrets. Of course, some of its nods were better than others, and one big villain’s arrival just about stunned netizens.

After all, it isn’t every day you meet a character like Douma. The demon is downright horrifying, and the fandom is already on edge after his big finale debut.

If you are caught up with the anime, you will know what we’re talking about. The final episode of Demon Slayer season two follows our heroes as they deal with the deaths of Gyutaro and Daki, the sixth spots of the Upper Moons. As the episode comes to a close, fans are shown a terrifying demon with silver hair who is covered in blood. Manga readers immediately recognized the villain as Douma as the demon is sacrificing a geisha to eat. And given his desire to murder women, well – you can understand why fans have a problem with Douma.

Soon, the anime will explore all of the demon’s ugliest facets, so that responsibility falls to season three. At this point, we have no idea when Demon Slayer will come back with new episodes, but fans are thinking a 2023 arrival isn’t impossible. So for now, you can catch up on Douma through Koyoharu Gotouge’s manga ASAP.

What do you think of Douma’s big anime debut? How hyped are you for Demon Slayer season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

