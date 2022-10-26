Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Releases First Light Novel in the U.S.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba may have ended its manga some time ago, but that doesn't mean its heroes have been laid to rest. The franchise lives on thanks to Demon Slayer's hugely popular anime, and of course, the series has several light novel translations in the works. So at last, fans will be happy to hear the series' first light novel is now available stateside.

The update comes from Viz Media as the publisher did tell fans it would release Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Flower of Happiness in the fall. You can now buy the novel's English translation years after its original debut in Japan. So if you want to nab a copy for the holiday season, you better get on it. And for those needing more details on the novel, you can read its official synopsis below:

"A mystical flower offers a prosperous future for its bearer. Determined to find the flower for Nezuko, Tanjiro makes a harrowing journey up a mountain-but Inosuke reveals the flower's true worth. In other tales, Zenitsu recalls the day he battled a demon to save a crying girl, a fortune-teller warns Zenitsu that he'll die if a girl falls for him, Kanao helps Aoi learn her value apart from killing demons, and when Kimetsu Academy students search for the recipe to win over Mr. Tomioka, Mr. Rengoku ropes them into cooking!"

What You Need to Know About Demon Slayer

As you can imagine, fans are eager to read this Demon Slayer novel as it is one of two overseen by creator Koyoharu Gotouge. The second is titled Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – One-Winged Butterfly which Viz Media also plans to release in English. So far, no other novels have joined the IP, but fans are forever hopeful for more content.

However, things have been very quiet with Demon Slayer since its manga ended. The title wrapped in May 2020 just four years after its release. The IP continues to thrive because of its anime, and we have ufotable to thank for its fame. Season three is in the works right now, and its 2023 release will come shortly after Demon Slayer made box office history. Its first movie is the highest-grossing anime movie globally to date, and season two flourished in light of Tanjiro's big-screen takeover.

Do you plan on picking up this light novel? Or do you need to catch up with Demon Slayer first? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.