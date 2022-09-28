Demon Slayer Cosplay Calls Upon the Mist Hashira Ahead of Season 3

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of anime's biggest franchises, and it is no wonder given its formidable cast. Tanjiro and Nezuko may be the stars of the show, but every slayer and Hashira we've met continues to build up the series. Of course, the anime will bring new fighters to center stage when season three drops and one of them will be the Mist Hashira himself. So of course, it was only a matter of time before one fan managed to nail Muichiro's look in a cosplay ahead of time.

Over on Instagram, the user syokupan_natto did the deed when they posted their take on Muichiro for the world. The cosplayer, who has done a number of anime looks before, knew the Mist Hashira would draw the fandom's eye ahead of season three. And as you can see below, their take on the swordsman speaks for itself.

With the Hashira's blade in hand, this cosplay brings Muichiro's delicate aesthetic to life with surprising force. Complete with an ombre wig, Muichiro looks deadly in his Hashira outfit, and the cosplay is detailed down to its expressions. The Mist Hashira is known for having a blank face, but diehard fans know Muichiro has a few telling micro-expressions. This cosplay nails those looks, and of course, fans are rightfully impressed.

After all, the character is a hard one to pin down. The Mist Hashira is the youngest person to ever hold the title, so their prodigal talent is something Muichiro carries on his shoulders. His prowess in battle is only tempered by his age, and Demon Slayer fans can easily forget just how young the boy is. His youthful energy and deadly swordsmanship do little but clash, but Muichiro makes the combination work in his favor. And thanks to their hard work, syokupan_natto brings that energy to life in their cosplay of the Mist Hashira.

What do you think about this fan's take on Muichiro? Are you excited to see the Hashira take center stage in season three? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.