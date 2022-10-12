Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Tengen's Flashiness

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba introduced fans to the flashiest member of the Hashira line up, Tengen Uzui, with the anime's episodes earlier this year, and now one awesome cosplay has brought the fan favorite fighter back to the spotlight to show off all of that flashiness! The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series brought Tanjiro Kamado and his friends to a whole new level of danger as they faced off against their first real member from Muzan's Upper Ranks. Joining them for the fight this time around, however, was the Sound Hashira, Tengen, who showed off what he could do.

With Tengen taking the main stage for the fight against Daki and Gyutaro, fans got to see why he was a member of the Hashira in the first place. Showing off all kinds of flashy techniques and strengths, Tengen did manage to survive the fight even if he will no longer fight the good fight to come. But it was such a big debut for the fighter that fans continue to celebrate him to this day. It's hard not to see why either with awesome cosplay from artist @snickerdoodlechan on Instagram showing off a perfect amount of flash fit for the fighter! Check it out:

Tengen Uzui won't be a part of the fight heading into the next wave of battles for Tanjiro and the others, but they won't be alone for too much longer. The third season of the anime is now in the works, and it will be tackling the Swordsmith Village arc of the manga series. There has yet to be any word on when exactly fans will be able to see this new season (which is looking like it might release in 2023, if we are lucky), but it will be taking the fight to the intense next level with more members of the Upper Ranks making their move.

Thankfully there will also be some new Hashira joining the fight this next arc as the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Mist Hashita, Muichiro Tokito, will be making their debut in the fight as they ready themselves to take on some powerful demons too. It's a big reason to look forward to what's coming next from the anime, and that's only from the fights itself outside of all of the developments to come.

What did you think of Tengen's big fight in Demon Slayer's anime? What are you hoping to see in the next season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it and everything anime in the comments!