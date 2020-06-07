Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's Opening is Now the Top Selling Anime Song of 2020

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big anime outing continues to be one of the most popular anime of the last couple of years, and the opening theme has been just as popular as fans continue to tune into it long after that first season wrapped. As announced by Billboard Japan (as reported by Crunchyroll), Demon Slayer's opening theme is now the top selling anime song of the first half of 2020. "Gurenge" as performed by LiSA has not only gone triple platinum as a single, but continues to be the top selling song on their anime song chart.

The single was released back in April and has been streamed over 100 million times at this point, and the physical album for the song has also gone gold. According to the top anime song chart for the year so far, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's opening has been checked out more than Fire Force's opening, Smile Down the Runway's ending, and much more.

Here's how Billboard Japan breaks down its "Hot Animation" chart from November 25, 2019, to May 24, 2020:

"Gurenge" by LiSA (Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba OP) "Yesterday" by Official Hige Dandism (HELLO WORLD theme song) "Inferno" by Mrs. GREEN APPLE (Fire Force OP) "Harunohi" by Aimyon (Crayon Shin-chan Honeymoon Hurricane -The Lost Hiroshi- theme song) "Sora no Aosa wo Shiru Hito yo" by Aimyon (Her Blue Sky theme song) "Into The Unkown -Kokoro no mama ni-" by Takako Matsu feat. Aurora (Frozen 2 Japanese theme song) "Birthday" by Mr.Children (Doraemon: Nobita's New Dinosaur theme song) "Uchiage Hanabi" by DAOKO x Kenshi Yonezu (Fireworks theme song) "Ray of Light" by J-JUN (Smile Down the Runway ED) "Hana ni Bourei" by Yorushika (A Whisker Away theme song)

The opening theme is only one of the many successes that has sprung from the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime run which has not only spread more interest to Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga but many merchandise and collectible releases as well. Soon the series will be continuing with a feature film that will only continue this hot streak for sure.

