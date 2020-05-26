Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Continues to Slay with New Theme Song Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime continues to break records as its big opening theme has hit a slaying new milestone. Although Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series was undoubtedly a success with fans, there is no arguing just how much bigger the franchise as a whole became thanks to the first season of the anime series. The series proved to be such a massive hit that almost every aspect of the franchise saw a big boost as a result. The manga began to sell more, and the opening theme began to break all sorts of new records.

Now LiSA's opening theme, "Gurenge," has hit a brand new milestone as the official Twitter account for the artist has announced that the theme has been streamed over 100 million times across various subscription streaming services around the world since its release last April. The single has been streamed over 37 million times on YouTube alone, and continues to grow by the day.

"Gurenge," has been winning all sorts of awards since the anime exploded in popularity, and was certified triple platinum back in March. This massive success seems to be drawing fans to LiSA's other anime associated work as well as her opening theme for Sword Art Online: Alicization also recently broke a record of its own -- officially certifying as platinum following its release back in 2018. It's currently unknown whether or not the anime will be returning for a second season following the release of its feature film later this Fall, but the team behind the series might want to tap LiSA for the new theme once more!

