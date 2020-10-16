Demon Slayer Movie Update Brings it Closer to Being the Top-Grossing Film of 2020

✖

A new update for Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train brings it one step closer to being the top-grossing film of 2020! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series has been exploding in popularity since the first season aired back in 2019, and this has resulted in all sorts of support for not only the original manga release but every major project released since. This was especially true for Mugen Train, which had gone on to incredible success in the Japanese box office in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic when it hit theaters last Fall.

The film has been so dominating ever since, in fact, that it's quickly broken all sorts of box office records. Continuing to break through new box office milestones to this day due to its run in Japan along with international territories, the newest update for its box office total is now putting the film on track to becoming the highest-grossing movie first released in 2020 as it surpasses even the most successful movie in China.

(Photo: ufotable)

Aniplex has announced (as detailed by Crunchyroll) that Mugen Train has grossed 40,016,942,050 yen ($367.7 million USD) in Japan with 28.96 million tickets sold. This most recent week saw the film rake in 47 million yen, so now the film is the first film to break through 40 billion yen in the Japanese box office. Combined with its international box office numbers, such as its success in North America, and that full total is much higher.

Aniplex announced that the worldwide current total for the film is US$472,924,894 (which is 52 million yen in Japan), and that overtakes the previous top grossing film of 2020, The Eight Hundred, a film released in China that raked in $472 million. This new total officially makes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- Mugen Train the highest-grossing film of 2020 for now should it continue this trajectory for the remainder of its box office run.

It's a huge victory for anime and Japanese film projects overall, and there are still opportunities to check it out in action too. Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is still screening in theaters, with an English subbed and dubbed release in the United States. The film's digital release is set for later this month as well. You can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the film here!

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

What do you think of Mugen Train's massive success at the box office? How did you like the movie? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via Crunchyroll