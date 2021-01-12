Demon Slayer Manga Makes History After Breaking a 2008 Record

✖

Fans in North America are still waiting for the arrival of Demon Slayer's first feature-length film, Mugen Train, to hit the West, but the manga for the insanely popular franchise continues to shatter records with some recent volumes having sold millions of copies, with the numbers having not been seen since 2005! Though the manga, created by Koyoharu Gotoge, has recently told the final story of Tanjiro and Nezuko attempting to eradicate the demonic influence from their world, that isn't stopping the story from continuing to shatter records months following the conclusion of the Demon Slayer Corps' tale!

Demon Slayer first premiered within the pages of Weekly Shonen Jump in 2016, taking little time to overtake the juggernaut that is Eiichiro Oda's One Piece as the highest-selling manga series in the world today. For this recently broken record, which can be added to the shattered records that have been left in the wake of this popular Shonen manga, the first, eighth, and ninth volumes of the manga have sold over five million copies, proving that the popularity of the series isn't slowing down any time soon. Though we have yet to hear if there will be a sequel story to the manga, or perhaps a spin-off series that follows new or returning characters in the world of Tanjiro and Nezuko, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see this world revisited in some shape or form in the future.

Demon Slayer's first movie has been shattering records of its own since premiering in Japan late last year, with the film pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars even though it has yet to hit North America, thanks in part to the coronavirus pandemic which has thrown a monkey wrench into theaters' operations in the west. The movie is set to hit North America at some point this year, but we are still waiting for a release date that follows the Demon Slayer Corps attempting to fight aboard a runaway train that is fit to bursting with demons.

A second season for Demon Slayer's anime is also still up in the air, as we have yet to get a confirmation of if we'll see Tanjiro and his friends within the Corps return to the small screen, but based on the popularity of the franchise, it's a sure fire bet that we'll see Ufotable's top series return!

What other records do you see Demon Slayer shattering in the future?

