Demon Slayer Has Topped the Box Office for 3 Months Straight

If you have been paying attention to the box office this year, you will know that Demon Slayer is a bonafide hit. Not even the pandemic could keep fans from checking out the hit anime's movie, and that loyalty is going a long way at the domestic box office. After all, Japan has updated its box office for the last week, and it turns out Demon Slayer has been topping the chart for three months straight now.

According to the report, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train has ranked number one at the box office for the 12th straight week. This means the movie has been number one since it debuted back in October 2020. The movie ended up earning the top spot this past weekend throughout the extended holiday, so you can see why fans are so hyped about this accomplishment.

Of course, this update also came with a numbers check on the film's gross. Demon Slayer has earned roughly $314 million USD as of December 27. This grand total helped Tanjiro surpass Chihiro at the box office in Japan last month. Demon Slayer's film defeated Spirited Away to become the top-grossing movie in Japan to date, so there is no telling how far this new movie will go. With the pandemic far from over, Demon Slayer will likely face little to no competition for the foreseeable future. And if that is the case, Tanjiro might top the box office for weeks (if not months) to come.

The only major record that Demon Slayer has yet to nab at the box office is a global one. Currently, Your Name is the highest-grossing anime film in the world, but Demon Slayer may try to dethrone the Makoto Shinkai hit. Fans will have to wait and see how that journey goes as Demon Slayer's global rollout has been put on pause due to the pandemic.

What do you make of this milestone? Are you impressed by Demon Slayer's staying power?

