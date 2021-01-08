Demon Slayer is Coming to Netflix This Month

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is coming to Netflix later this month! Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga series took off to a whole new level when the anime adaptation debuted its inaugural season. Although the series had been enjoying a cult following before the anime's run, the franchise has ballooned to completely unexpected levels with the anime's 19th episode. It seemed like all at once fans took notice of Gotouge's franchise, and that popularity has not seemed to let up in the slightest as its feature film release, Mugen Train, has been dominated the box office in Japan.

Soon fans outside of Japan will be able to catch up with the anime in a whole new way as a new listing on Netflix confirms that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will be hitting the streaming service on January 22nd. It's listed as the first season, so it's unlikely that the anime will be broken into multiple parts for this release. That's bound to be great news for fans looking for another way to catch up before the movie hits theaters in North America.

With Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train being such a massive hit in Japan (as it's already close to being the highest grossing anime film ever before it hits other territories), attention is already being pointed toward the next release in the anime franchise. The original manga run of the series was brought to an end in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine last year, so fans have been hoping to see a confirmation of the anime's continuation.

Reports have indicated that a new anime project for the franchise is currently in development, but it's currently unknown whether or not it will be continuing with a second season or feature film project. Each route would serve to be highly successful for Shueisha and TOHO (but maybe not necessarily Gotouge or those involved with bringing the anime to life), and the next arc can essentially be distilled into either as it is one huge battle. No announcement has been made to confirm either avenue as of this writing.

Will you be checking out Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba on Netflix? Will this be your first dive into the franchise or a major rewatch? Would you want to see the anime continue with a second season or new movie next?