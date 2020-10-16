Demon Slayer Movie Hits New High at the 2021 Domestic Box Office

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is a force that knows no bounds. Since its debut years back, the manga did well with fans, and its popularity shot up following its anime premiere. These days, fans know Demon Slayer as a bonafide phenomenon, and it turns out the anime's movie just hit a new high at the domestic box office.

According to a new update from the anime's team, Demon Slayer is still defying odds with its run stateside. The series hit up Twitter recently to confirm its first film, Mugen Train, has earned a whopping $40+ million USD to date.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train passes $40M at the North American box office! 🔥 Thank you to everyone who watched Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: #MugenTrain! 🚂 pic.twitter.com/Oaxa4JRErX — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) May 12, 2021

"Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train passes $40M at the North American box office," the team wrote.

According to Demon Slayer, the anime's first film went above the call of duty with its gross. Mugen Train has earned over $40 million during its U.S. run, and that has made it the fourth highest-grossing film domestically in 2021.

According to Box Office Mojo, Godzilla vs Kong is in first place with a loft $93 million pull to date. Tom & Jerry is in second place with $44.8 million while Raya and the Last Dragon lags at $44.1 million. If Demon Slayer can earn a bit more at the theater stateside, it might be able to take the third and second spot at the box office for itself. And if that should happen, well - Tanjiro and his friends deserve a serious raise. It isn't every day an anime experiences this sort of success, and it is worth celebrating as best as you can.

What do you think of this new domestic record? Did you ever expect Demon Slayer to reach this sort of height or...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.