Demon Slayer's Movie May Be Eyeing a Late February Release in the United States

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has secured its place in history as one of anime's biggest successes. Following its season one debut, the fantastical show nestled into the homes of millions. Nowadays, Demon Slayer is breaking records when it comes to manga and anime sales with its first-ever film leading the charge. And if a new report is right, Demon Slayer could have plans to brings its movie stateside next month.

The update went live late last night when AMC Theaters updated its page for DSTM... or Demon Slayer: The Movie. The film, which tracks at nearly two hours, had very little information on its landing page save for a new date. The website gave the feature a release Ono February 26, 2021. As you can imagine, this sent fans into a tizzy, but AMC has since altered the date.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train could be coming to theaters starting February 26?https://t.co/JyjDtIHNeB https://t.co/E4GZnmbvb1 pic.twitter.com/VexQoKtfYL — WTK (@WTK) January 13, 2021

Now? Well, it seems the date is very different. AMC Theaters suggests the move will debut on January 1, 1900. You know, as in over 120 years ago. Who would have thought?

At this point, no official release date has been given for Demon Slayer in the United States, but fans were promised an early 2021 premiere. Aniplex is no doubt eager to take the movie global following its unprecedented success in Japan. However, a February 2021 release would likely harm Demon Slayer's global gross given the state of COVID-19 in the United States.

According to the latest reports, the United States has topped 4,000+ daily deaths from the virus twice now. A total of 381,000 have died from COVID-19 with nearly 23 million having been infected. In the U.S. alone, the country's total cases make up nearly a fourth of cases globally, and the pandemic is only worsening. This means most theaters around the United States are closed, so it will be tough for most fans to see Demon Slayer even if they felt comfortable doing so.

What do you make of this report? Should Demon Slayer postpone its stateside release...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.