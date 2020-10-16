Demon Slayer Is Close to Becoming the World's Top-Grossing Anime Film Ever

✖

Demon Slayer has been on a hot streak since its anime went live, and the series only flew higher this past year with help from its first movie. At long last, Tanjiro hit the big screen in October 2020, and the debut has gone on to break records all over Japan. And if you look closely at the box office, you will see that Demon Slayer is very close to becoming the highest-grossing anime film of all time.

For those who aren't in the loop, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train outdid everybody's expectations upon its debut last year. The movie debuted in October as planned despite the pandemic to packed theaters. Its debut aligned with a lull in COVID-19 cases in Japan which gave audiences more confidence in seeing the film. And now, Demon Slayer has the highest-grossing movie in Japan to date.

Now, the movie is number two at the global box office for the highest-grossing anime film. Currently, it is just above Your Name which once topped this list upon its release. At this moment, Spirited Away is back on top following a theatrical re-release, so its grand total is at $383 million USD. But its gross is threatened as Demon Slayer has earned $362 million USD.

As you can see, there is a $19 million USD gap between the two films, and that will not be hard to bridge. In fact, Japan could close the canyon itself given enough time, but a recent spike in COVID-19 overseas may extend those odds. But since we are talking global records here, Demon Slayer could pick up this additional $19 million anywhere in the world. China could easily bring this cash in once Demon Slayer has been approved by censors, and that doesn't even account for the United States or Europe. It is all but assured Demon Slayer will top anime's global box office. The only question that remains is when will the mantle be handed over.

