Netflix Is Losing a Major Fantasy Anime in August

2026 has been an exciting year for anime fans with the premiere of several exciting shows on Netflix, such as Love Through a Prism, Cosmic Princess Kaguya, Dandelion, and more. However, while the platform keeps bringing new series for fans, it’s also quietly removing some beloved series as well. In recent years, the streaming giant has been more involved with new anime projects as the industry continues to grow at an exponential rate. As one of the biggest streaming services in the world, Netflix has several incredible series available for streaming and continues to expand almost every month.

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Unlike Crunchyroll, which releases new series each quarter, Netflix has its own range of series coming and leaving the platform almost every month. Unfortunately, fans will also have to bid farewell to both seasons of Fate/Extra Last Encore, as What’s on Netflix confirmed it will leave the platform on August 1st, 2026.

What Is Fate/EXTRA Last Encore About?

Image Courtesy of SHAFT

The anime premiered in 2018, and it’s the lowest-rated series from the Fate franchise. Produced by studio Shaft, the anime couldn’t live up to the hype around it. Not to mention, it didn’t do justice to the franchise’s popularity as well. The story is set in Tsukimihara Academy, an artificial high school that serves as the setting for the next Holy Grail War. It is inhabited by 256 Earth-projected souls, out of which only 128 will be chosen for the main tournament and granted a Servant.

However, following the purge, Hakuno Kishinami awakens in his own pool of blood as he refuses to die. While struggling to escape from a relentless pursuer, he summons his own Servant, Saber. Using his newly awakened powers, Hakuno embarks on a quest to unveil the reason behind this artificial world.

More Are Leaving Netflix in 2026

Image Courtesy of Gaina

The latest slate of anime series being removed from the platform has an overwhelming number of acclaimed and fan-favorite shows. Among them are some of the best series ever made, including the original series, Sirius the Jaeger. After the removal of Fate/EXTRA Last Encore, the platform will remove two more series in September. Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress will leave the platform on September 13th, while Forest of Piano will be removed on September 28th.

While the main reason series end up leaving the platform is never officially stated by Netflix, it is mostly due to the expiration of the licensing deals. Additionally, Netflix often wants to cut costs and remove less-popular titles to manage costs, which also helps them maintain the library size. While there’s always a chance that the license can be renewed, there’s no way of knowing if and when every series will ever return.

Series such as Sirius the Jaeger and Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress are underwhelmingly underrated, despite being critically acclaimed, which is why there’s always a chance they could return. However, considering the poor critical reception of Fate/EXTRA Last Encore, we can’t hope for a return as of yet.

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