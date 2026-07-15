Crunchyroll Manga Adds New Titles in Latest July 2026 Update

July is turning out to be one of the best months of the year for anime and manga fans. Following the new Summer 2026 anime series, which were added on Crunchyroll this month, the official manga platform also confirms a few new entries. Launched in 2017, Crunchyroll became the largest streaming hub for anime fans across the globe. The platform eventually added a plethora of anime series and films that can’t be found elsewhere. The anime releases a new list of anime lineups and streams new episodes every week in both subbed and dubbed versions, depending on the release dates and regional availability. Since a large number of seasonal anime end up on the platform, fans often rely on Crunchyroll to search for and watch more shows.

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Following the massive success of the streaming service, Crunchyroll also launched a manga platform for fans in the US and Canada in October last year. The manga platform is still new, and it aims to localize more manga series for readers, including those from major publishers, such as Viz Media and Kodansha. Furthermore, the subscription is available as an add-on to existing tiers and is included at no extra cost for Ultimate Fan subscribers. Each month, the platform adds quite a few famous titles, and July 2026 is no different. The official website of Crunchyroll revealed a new catalog for July 8th, 2026, which includes a variety of titles, including worldwide hits such as Black Torch, Hana-Kimi, and more.

Crunchyroll Manga Adds More Titles in July Catalog

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All the new titles for this month have already been added to the platform, ranging from Shonen to Shojo.

Forget That Night, Your Majesty

Villainess Level 99

Red Cat Ramen

Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective

Eko Eko Azarak Reborn

Grendizer U: The Inception

Three Exorcism Siblings

Unemployed Killers Support Grop

Black Torch

Hana-Kimi

While the list isn’t as long as previous months, it includes some intriguing titles such as Black Torch is easily the most popular series from this list, although the lineup also includes one more Viz Media addition, Hana-Kimi. Black Torch made its surprising anime debut this month after the manga’s cancellation in 2018. On the other hand, Hana-Kimi is a classic 1990s Shojo series, which recently released its anime debut. The second season premiered on Crunchyroll this month as part of the Summer 2026 lineup.

Needless to say, both manga are more loved among fans, and it’s definitely worth checking out. The platform is also bringing Ron Kamonohashi: Deranged Detective, one of the most beloved mystery series in recent years. The list also includes some incredibly obscure series, such as Grendizer U: The Inception and Unemployed Killers Support Grop. Since all these manga have already been added to the platform, you can access them directly via the mobile app. Every month, the platform keeps expanding its library with multiple new titles, so make sure to check them out.

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