5 Anime Remakes That Actually Lived Up To The Hype

Anime has become a mover and shaker in the entertainment world, as you can’t seem to escape some of these classic animated figures taking over the small screen, the silver screen, and more. Another way that classic anime franchises have stayed relevant is by remaking their original stories using modern technology. One Piece is planning to do just this with the upcoming Netflix series, The One Piece, and Ghost in the Shell recently returned thanks to Science SARU. With anime remakes continuing to make headlines, now seems like the perfect time to list out five of the best anime remakes ever made.

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5.) Hellsing Ultimate

Courtesy of Gonzo Digimation

Hellsing was first brought to the screen by Studio Gonzo in 2001, though unfortunately for the animators, the story of Alucard and his vampire-fighting organization wasn’t finished in the manga. This meant that a new finale had to be recreated for the 2001 entry that would see Dracula fighting on the side of angels. Years after its end in 2002, Hellsing Ultimate brought together three of the biggest production studios to remake Alucard’s story: Satelight, Madhouse, and Graphinica. On top of changing some of the story elements from the original anime adaptation released years prior, Ultimate created a new finale that felt far more in line with the source material. The remake also went so far as to make the battles and events far bloodier and more gruesome than what had come before, adding the extra amount of blood that the vampire lord deserved. Hellsing Ultimate proved how anime studios can implement new animation and a darker tone to recreate its original story in a far more appealing way.

4.) Devilman Crybaby

Netflix

As long as we’re wading into the world of the bleak and the bloody, Devilman Crybaby earns its place on this list thanks to Science SARU. Premiering as a Netflix exclusive, the original series gives Alucard a run for his money in both the gore department and presenting a story that is far more nihilistic than that of Dracula’s. Devilman is considered by many to be anime royalty, first premiering in 1972 from creator Go Nagai, which makes it especially surprising as to the dark subject matter that Akira navigates his way through. The 2018 limited series is a quick enough watch at ten episodes, though you might want to give yourself a bit of time to recoup considering just how nihilistic the story is. Devilman as a franchise has more manga spin-offs and anime adaptations than we can count at this point, but there’s something about Crybaby that makes it one of the best representations of this world of demons.

3.) JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure

david productions

So big has David Production’s take on the Joestars become that you might not realize the latest JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure anime series is a remake. In the 1990s, Studio A.P.P.P. created an OVA series that jumped straight into the story of the Stardust Crusaders. There was also a feature-length film that was released in Japan that translated Phantom Blood in 2007, though this never made its way to home video. In 2012, David began adapting the full story of the Joestars with Jonathan Joestar in Phantom Blood, and has been following each member of this family throughout the timeline. At present, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Steel Ball Run has been running on Netflix, with the next stage of this horse race set to arrive this September. Throughout every entry that focuses on Stands, vampires, and more, David Production has only stepped up its game in the animation department with each passing storyline. With Netflix bringing back “JoJo Fridays” this fall, the Joestars are once again set to take over the world.

2.) Rebuild of Evangelion

images courtesy of Gainax

This one might deserve an argument as to the definition of “remake,” as the Rebuild of Evangelion film series remakes the events of Neon Genesis Evangelion unexpectedly. While it does introduce us to Shinji Ikari and the other EVA pilots of NERV, the four-movie series recreates several of the events and introduces new characters to build a brand new universe. For those who might not know, the movies include Evangelion: 1.0 You Are (Not) Alone, Evangelion: 2.0 You Can (Not) Advance, Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo, and Evangelion: 3.0 + 1.0 Thrice Upon a Time. Forged by franchise creator Hideaki Anno and Studio Khara, the Rebuild series was one of the most mind-bending experiences in anime history. With another Evangelion anime confirmed for the future, it doesn’t seem as though NERV is closing up shop any time soon, and the Rebuild series has well earned its place as a top-tier anime remake.

1.) Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood

Image Courtesy of Studio Bones

Widely considered to be one of the greatest anime series of all time, it should make sense that Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is considered to be one of the greatest remakes of all time. Much like Hellsing: Ultimate, the latest anime take on the Elric Brothers was to forge an ending that wasn’t previously available for the first series. Unlike Hellsing, however, Brotherhood didn’t switch up the anime studio for its story, which is quite a difference from many anime remakes. Studio BONES, which brought the original series to the screen, would return for this grand retelling, as Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood consisted of a whopping sixty-four episodes total. While the remake revisited several familiar characters and landscapes that were explored in the first anime adaptation, Brotherhood found the perfect balance between the old and the new to reintroduce Edward and Alphonse. While this list might not be ranked, it would be hard to argue that this wouldn’t take the top spot.

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