Solo Leveling: Ragnarok Gets One Step Closer to Return With New Release This October

Solo Leveling is all set for its anticipated film after making fans wait for more than a year since the Season 2 finale. The anime wrapped up the fan-favorite Jeju Island Arc in Season 2, leaving behind several questions for fans to answer. However, while the film is still a while away, fans can look forward to the English release of the Solo Leveling: Ragnarok manhwa. This beloved spin-off manhwa, illustrated by Jin, is based on a novel written by Daul. The manhwa began publishing shortly after the novel’s ending, but went on an indefinite hiatus following the artist’s enlistment in the mandatory military service. Since it usually lasts for 18 to 21 months, we can expect the manhwa to be on hiatus for at least two years, or even longer.

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The manhwa went on a hiatus in January this year, and while it hasn’t released a new chapter since then, it’s finally releasing its English volumes. The English print of the first volume was announced earlier this year, and the official website of Yen Press has also shared the links to buy the paperback and digital copies. However, the second volume won’t make fans wait for long either, since it will be out on October 20th, 2026.

What Is Solo Leveling: Ragnarok About?

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The story is set in an alternate timeline as it begins with a narration about the celestial Supreme Beings. They created multiple universes and watched over them for millennia. However, in order to ease their boredom, they also used the constant conflicts and wars happening in the realm of mortals as a source of amusement, but things began to change when one Supreme Being was killed by their own creation. The story focuses on Sung Jinwoo and Cha Haein’s son, Suho, in an alternate timeline. In a world full of gates and monsters, he lives as an ordinary college student while his parents went missing before the gates started appearing three years ago.

However, he often dreams about beating up monsters and leveling up like a video game. It doesn’t take long for his seemingly ordinary life to take a drastic turn when a sudden monster outbreak occurs on his campus, forcing him to awaken his powers through the system. As the story continues, Suho embarks on a quest to conquer the Shadow Dungeon and face brutal challenges from cosmic beings to keep the world safe.

What to Expect From The Solo Leveling Film

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Although the upcoming film has yet to confirm a release window or any details, it will continue Jinwoo’s journey as an S-Rank Hunter and introduce several new characters, including the powerful National Hunters. The anime has yet to unravel several mysteries about the world, and the film will only take the first step towards Jinwoo finding the answers to all his questions.

The second season wrapped up the Jeju Island Arc, one of the most beloved arcs in the entire story, where Jinwoo fights against the Ant King. Following the events that take place on the island, the story will continue to unravel the mystery about the world’s true history and the reason Jinwoo was granted such unparalleled powers through the system.

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