Demon Slayer Movie Crosses Huge Home Video Sales Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big Mugen Train movie has crossed a huge new sales milestone for its first home video release in Japan. Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga franchise has exploded into a huge new realm of popularity in the last two years thanks to the success of its first anime season, and that popularity has led to an unforeseen amount of success for every new release from the franchise ever since. This began with Mugen Train's several month long domination of the box office since it hit Japan last Fall, and now that success has come home.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train had already broken a number of records with the first day of its Blu-ray and DVD release as it had sold over 800,000 of both standard and limited edition discs. This was the most sold in a one-week period in Japan already, but now a new update has taken this even further with an impressive new sales count of over one million copies in the three days it's been available.

(Photo: Aniplex)

As reported by Anime News Network, Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has now sold a total of 1,074,170 of both its limited and standard edition Blu-ray and DVD discs in only three days since their debut in Japan on June 16th. On top of the 804,709 discs sold the first day, the second day saw a total of 30,007 limited edition and 50,881 regular edition Blu-ray and 20,751 limited edition and 71,507 regular edition DVDs. The third day saw 12,549 limited edition and 33,609 regular edition Blu-ray, and 8,609 limited edition and 42,178 regular edition DVDs to bring it to its new impressive total.

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has yet to set an official Blu-ray and DVD release date for its releases outside of Japan, but the film will soon be made available digitally on June 22nd. Not only will it become available for digital purchase, but Funimation will also be streaming the big movie through their service (in both Japanese and English dubbed audio) on the very same day. So fans who missed out on it in theaters will be able to jump in very soon!

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, and you can check out our full review of the film here! "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

What do you think of this new milestone for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba? Does all of this massive success surprise you at all? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

via ANN