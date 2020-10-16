Demon Slayer Movie Crosses New Global Box Office Milestone

✖

At this point, are there any records that Demon Slayer won't break? Demon Slayer: Mugen Train is continuing to shatter records in Japan, not having been released in North American theaters as of yet due to the coronavirus pandemic, managing to earn more money than Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away and pulling in a level of profits that has never been seen before! The first movie of the Demon Slayer anime follows Tanjiro, Nezuko, and their friends within the Demon Slayer Corps attempting to destroy demons aboard a mysterious train, which proves to be one of their deadliest missions to date!

Demon Slayer is currently the highest-grossing film that has been released domestically in Japan, scoring profits that have raked in over three hundred and forty million USD since arriving into theaters last year. Being the first Japanese movie to score this much money in its theatrical run, it will definitely be interesting to see if the anime will march forward with a second season, or decide to strike while the iron is hot and instead tell the next story of Tanjiro in the form of a movie to score more giant profits.

Recently, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was knocked off the number one spot for weekly profit intake, as the anime movie, Gintama: The Final, was able to take the top spot and put an end to the Demon Slayer movie's insane thirteen-week streak. Demon Slayer hasn't just been shattering records in the movie theaters, but it has also been breaking records in the world of manga as its volumes are continuing to outsell every other Shonen franchise on the market today! Though the story of Demon Slayer has come to an end in the manga, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see the series return with a sequel and/or spin-off series revisiting this world.

Ufotable has a big hit on its hands when it comes to the animated tale of Demon Slayer, and we have to wonder how many more seasons we will get for Tanjiro, Nezuko, Inosuke, Zenitsu, and the various other colorful swordsmen of this Shonen franchise!

What do you think of Demon Slayer shattering yet another record? When do you think we'll see the movie hit North America this year? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps!

