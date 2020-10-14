Demon Slayer Season 2 Is in Production, Says New Rumor

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is an anime very few have overlooked these days. The shonen series has been the talk of the fandom for well over a year, and its hype has yet to die down. With a movie on the way, netizens are keeping an ear to the ground for any updates on season two. And if a new rumor is true, it seems a new season is in the works.

The update came earlier today when noted tipster Spytrue posted the rumor on Twitter. The user put up a simple message that says "KNY Season 2 in Production." At this time, no official word has ever been given on Demon Slayer season two, and that remains the same at the time this rumor was posted.

Of course, Spytrue's track record has thousands of fans eager to take in their report. Others are still waiting for an official announcement from ufotable, but most netizens seem unsurprised by the news. After all, Demon Slayer is too popular to cut prematurely when it has so much story left to adapt.

The first season of Demon Slayer went live in April 2019, and it quickly became the must-see show for fans worldwide. The season ended in September where a movie follow-up was announced. The film will drop this weekend in Japan, and fans expected the feature to end with a credit card confirming the order of season two. So if that is the case, fans will get an official word shortly.

Given the success of Demon Slayer, a second season order was all but assured. The manga is still a top seller in Japan despite it having ended earlier this year. After debuting in 2016, the manga has sold over 100 million copies which makes it one of the best-selling manga of all time. It very nearly outsold One Piece last year, and with more anime on the horizon, there is no way sales for Demon Slayer are about to slow down.

