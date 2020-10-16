Demon Slayer Movie Speedily Reaches Massive New Box Office Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big movie is now tearing its way through theaters in Japan, and a new update has revealed that the film has speedily reached a monumental new milestone at the box office. Ever since the film was officially released in theaters on October 16th, it's been a huge boon for the theater industry in Japan. Not only did the demand warrant a temporary lift of COVID-19 restrictions in order to sell as many tickets as possible, but it's been sitting at the top of the box office in the 15 or so days since its initial release.

It's been doing so well, in fact, as Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's official Twitter account has announced that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has sold over 10 million tickets for the Mugen Train film since its initial release in theaters on October 16. Meaning that this massive amount of admissions was sold in just a little over two weeks since it was dropped in theaters.

It's no surprise that Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - The Movie: Mugen Train has gone on to its quick level of success because of the response to the first season of the anime series. Confirmed to be in the works after that first season came to an end, many fans had been waiting to see the anime take on the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge's original manga.

The manga itself is still making a ton of waves as well, and the box office performance for the film is only going to get more impressive as the weeks and months roll on. Especially when it releases in other territories!