Demon Slayer Creator Praises Rengoku in Special Movie Message

✖

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba recently debuted its Mugen Train feature film in theaters in Japan, and series creator Koyoharu Gotouge praised Kyojuro Rengoku in a special message to fans who had seen the film. As part of the lead in to the film adapting the Mugen Train arc of the original series, Gotouge returned to the series for a special prequel chapter about the fan favorite Flame Hashira, Rengoku, set before the events of the film. This special chapter released online for fans outside of Japan, but fans in attendance in theaters got a physical copy of the story that included a special message from the author.

Gotouge had the following message for fans with the accompanying Rengoku prequel story (as spotted by @YourAnimeGuy on Twitter), "Thank you all for coming to watch the movie! All the staff worked very hard on the film. I really appreciate it. This time I made a complete story having Rengoku as a leading role, and felt that I sincerely thought he was a good kid like the main character. He was very positive, who never made complaints even if he was suffering, and always cared for his family and friends. Everyone, please take care of your family and the people around you who support you like Rengoku."

Koyoharu Gotouge's author comment from Kimetsu no Yaiba Vol. 0 pic.twitter.com/3lWFIcrMW2 — AG (@YourAnimeGuy) October 17, 2020

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is breaking all sorts of box office records in Japan already (especially with the lift of COVID-19 restrictions in order to meet the massive demand), and it's sure to break even more when it begins making its way outside of Japan next year. Funimation and Aniplex of America have confirmed they plan to release the film in theaters in North America early next year, and while there is no set date just yet, English language fans have a light at the end of the tunnel with this one!

Are you glad to see Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's big Mugen Train film is a hit in Japan so far? What did you think of the special Rengoku prequel made for the movie? Where does Kyojuro Rengoku rank among your favorite characters in the series so far? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!