Demon Slayer Gets a Strange Tribute From Hentai Kamen Creator

Demon Slayer has the eyes of millions upon it, and the series is thriving in the spotlight. From the manga to the anime, it seems Demon Slayer cannot be stopped. It should go without saying that the franchise's success has become the envy of some, and plenty would give a lot to tap into its magic. And over on Twitter, one creator made that known with a strange (and mildly NSFW) tribute to Tanjiro.

The moment came on the heels of Keishu Ando, the creator of Hentai Kamen. The series, if you have not heard of it, is an adult comedy that follows a lewd superhero after he discovers his unique powers. Over on social media, Ando felt it was time to test out Demon Slayer, and he did so by exploring how Tanjiro and Hentai Kamen would work together.

You can find the drawing above in all of its weird glory. The drawing shows Tanjiro looking shocked as a pair of green-and-black checkered underwear rests on his head. In the background, Demon Slayer fans can see one of Tanjiro's powers whipping back and forth while the swordsman claws for air.

"What's with these panties, it's so easy to do Total Concentration Breathing," Tanjiro says. As for the tweet itself, Ando simply wrote "piggyback" as a way to acknowledge his publicity stunt. And given how viral his tweet has gone, we say the artist did a good job riling up fans.

This artwork is certainly strange, but it gets a big NSFW when you realize how Hentai Kamen works. The series follows a boy who discovers he had seriously perverted superpowers but only when wearing women's underwear. The powers come from his mother who works as a dominatrix, and the adult comedy follows its hero as he takes down baddies in increasingly lewd ways. So as you can see, Tanjiro is right to look as freaked out as he does in this shot.

What do you make of this strange Demon Slayer tribute...? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

