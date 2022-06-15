Demon Slayer Reveals Release Date for Mugen Train Arc Blu-ray

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has revealed the release date for the Blu-ray release of the TV version of Mugen Train Arc seen in the second season of the series! When the highly anticipated anime series first returned for its second season last Fall, it got off to a very unexpected start with fans. Rather than immediately taking on new material from Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga release of the series, the second season spent the first seven episodes with a new version of the Mugen Train arc first seen in the debut feature film for the franchise released the year before. Now fans will be able to check out this version specifically with a new Blur-ray!

As fans currently wait on the third season of the anime now in the works, Aniplex of America has announced that Demon Slayer: Mugen Train arc will be getting both a limited and standard version Blu-ray release on September 27th. This includes the seven episodes of the arc seen during the second season (including the brand new episode showcasing a new Rengoku story not seen in the previous movie). Goodies vary for each edition, but they both will include the Japanese and English audio releases when they launch.

Set your heart ablaze with the extraordinary Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mugen Train Arc TV series coming to Blu-ray as Limited Edition and Standard Edition on September 27th! ❤️‍🔥



Aniplex of America teases Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Arc as such, "Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku receives new orders: Travel to the Mugen Train, where over forty people have gone missing, and conduct an investigation. Leaving the Demon Slayer Corps Headquarters, he sets off on this new mission. Tanjiro's group, fresh from completing their training at the Butterfly Mansion, also head to their next mission, the Mugen Train. There they rendezvous with Rengoku, who arrived ahead of them. On this train running through the darkness, a new battle is about to begin."

Demon Slayer is currently at work for the next arc of the anime series, Swordsmith Village Arc, which has yet to set a concrete release date as of this writing. This next arc takes the fight even further beyond the events of the Mugen Train and Entertainment District arcs seen in the second season, and brings in new Hashira, stronger demons, and much more. How did you feel about the Mugen Train arc episodes in Season 2? What did you think of Demon Slayer's second season overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!