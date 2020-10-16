✖

Demon Slayer: Mugen Train became a success not just in theaters in Japan when it was released last year, but also in North American theaters when it finally arrived to western fans, even taking the number one spot for its second weekend against contenders like Mortal Kombat. Now, the first film in the series that introduced us to Tanjiro, Nezuko, and the other members of the Demon Slayer Corps is set to stream exclusively on Funimation, with a release date of June 22nd, meaning fans won't have to wait long to experience the frantic action of the runaway locomotive.

The Mugen Train is a story that takes place immediately following the story of the first season of Demon Slayer, following Tanjiro and his friends as he attempts to learn from the Flame Hashira, Rengoku. Following their devastating battle against the Spider Clan, Tanjiro realizes that aside from his "water breathing", he might have inherited more power than he dreamed of thanks to what he had seen from his father in the past. Needless to say, Ufotable definitely brought their A-Game to the table when it came to Demon Slayer's first foray into the world of the silver screen, with season two of the popular anime series set to arrive later this year.

Funimation shared the big news via their Official Twitter Account, letting fans know that they will be able to stream Demon Slayer: Mugen Train on their streaming service beginning later this month, bringing home the anime film that has become one of the biggest in the world to date:

Mark your calendars! Set your reminders! Tell your friends! Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train will be streaming exclusively on Funimation starting June 22! 🚂🔥 @aniplexusa @demonslayerusa pic.twitter.com/hzIwOOWAsO — Funimation (@Funimation) June 16, 2021

While a release date has yet to be revealed for the second season of the television series, fans are highly anticipating the franchise's return, especially considering how the popularity of the franchise has taken off since its debut in the pages of Shonen Jump. With the finale of Mugen Train leading directly into the second season, there are plenty of questions that were left unanswered in the box office-shattering movie.

