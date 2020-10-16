Demon Slayer Fans are Loving Mugen Train's U.S. Release

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now hitting theaters in the United States, and fans are loving its big premiere so far! The movie has been a massive success in Japan since it released in theaters last October, and in the months since has gone on to be the best performing anime film of all time. This year it began its release through international territories, and this box office success only continued. This sparked fans' imaginations in North America about what the film could offer, and now those fans are beginning to see for themselves!

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now making its way through theaters in North America today, and fans everywhere have finally checked out this important piece of the anime! The film is now available in both English subbed and dubbed screenings, and it's officially described by Aniplex of America as such:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

