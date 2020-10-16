Demon Slayer Fans are Loving Mugen Train's U.S. Release
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now hitting theaters in the United States, and fans are loving its big premiere so far! The movie has been a massive success in Japan since it released in theaters last October, and in the months since has gone on to be the best performing anime film of all time. This year it began its release through international territories, and this box office success only continued. This sparked fans' imaginations in North America about what the film could offer, and now those fans are beginning to see for themselves!
Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is now making its way through theaters in North America today, and fans everywhere have finally checked out this important piece of the anime! The film is now available in both English subbed and dubbed screenings, and it's officially described by Aniplex of America as such:
"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."
"Words Cannot Express..."
Words cannot express how much I loved the Demon Slayer movie. 10/10. I can't wait to watch it at least 2 more times. #MugenTrain pic.twitter.com/b80w7h0Vr5— 『Chris』 (@Saber409) April 23, 2021
A New GOAT Has Appeared!
Demon Slayer Mugen Train was great! Rengoku is the GOAT! #DemonSlayer #DemonSlayerMovie #MugenTrain pic.twitter.com/3xDztapwGL— MitchelMander (@MitchelMander) April 23, 2021
"I Cried So Much"
“It is the responsibility of a strong person to help the weak.” I cried so much. #DemonSlayer #MugenTrain
Kyojuro Rengoku is GOAT. pic.twitter.com/s48siT47zl— Kyojuro 🔥 (@ninjasamanthaa) April 23, 2021
Now This Tanjiro Was Ready for Movie!
MUGEN TRAIN!!!!
Went to see the Demon Slayer movie last night so I could indulge in some lovely heartbreak. It did not disappoint.🙂💔 #demonslayer #demonslayermovie #mugentrain #tanjiro #tanjiroukamado pic.twitter.com/10W8QPbYGC— AKrCos @ Bakugou Headquarters (@AKrCosplay) April 23, 2021
This Inosuke Was Masked Up for the Premiere!
Inosuke sees #MugenTrain opening day! pic.twitter.com/EbzYzq0u8G— Mitinz (@zerocooldev) April 23, 2021
"Perfect 10/10"
That demon slayer movie was a perfect 10/10. Omg it was so good😭 Rengoku a fucking dawg man😤🐐 #MugenTrain pic.twitter.com/mFWvCRS11i— Shu🥶 (@villeshu) April 23, 2021
"So Beautiful!"
Demon slayer movie was so beautiful I don’t think words can describe it. Pls watch this in Dolby Cinima, it is well worth the experience!! 10/10 for me! #MugenTrain pic.twitter.com/CHXLFX5Lh8— Jar (@Jarmugi) April 23, 2021
"Worth the Year Delay!"
Amazing film haha worth the year delay hope everyone enjoys! #MugenTrain #DemonSlayer pic.twitter.com/wFGy5zQYsq— Richie Figs 📖 One Piece, Dressrosa Arc (@fig_richard) April 23, 2021
"Astounding Piece of Animation"
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: #MugenTrain is an absolute astounding piece of animation on display and is one to definitely check out in cinemas. pic.twitter.com/BurX4CJ3Kg— - ̗̀NEW JOE ̖́- (@BattleJoe97) April 23, 2021
No Hyperbole Here!
Not hyperbolic, Demon Slayer Mugen Train is the BEST anime movie I’ve watched #DemonSlayer #MugenTrain #speechless— Dj Milez (@Djmilezz) April 23, 2021