How to Watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train

If you did not know, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train is planning to make its debut shortly in the United States, and fans are hyped for the release. It has been months since the movie was released in Japan, and this movie will help bridge the gap between the show's first and second seasons. So if you haven't figured out how to watch the movie, we have you covered.

For those living in the United States, the only way to watch Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Mugen Train will be on the big screen. The movie is slated to premiere on Friday, April 23. Select theaters will be screening the anime hit as locations across the country have started to reopen amidst COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

(Photo: ufotable)

There will not be a hybrid distribution of this movie, so if you were wanting to stream this film from home, think again. There is no official way to watch the Demon Slayer flick from the safety and comfort of your couch. You can wait until Demon Slayer brings its movie to Blu-ray or Digital HD, but there is no set date on when that dub will hit shelves.

If you want to check out Demon Slayer's movie, you can find more information about it here. The film's official synopsis can also be found below:

"Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive to their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over 40 people have disappeared in a very short time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen within the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train on track to disappear."

