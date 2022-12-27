Demon Slayer Celebrates Nezuko's Birthday With Special Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently getting ready to return for the highly anticipated third season of the anime in the near future, and the franchise is helping to highlight Nezuko Kamado's role in it all with a special new trailer to celebrate her birthday! The first two seasons of the TV anime and feature film debut for Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga franchise were some of the most successful anime releases of the last few years, so it's hard not to see why the franchise has become such a hit when looking at all of the characters at the center of the action.

Although she doesn't have many traditional lines, Tanjiro's sister Nezuko is one of the mainstays of the franchise overall as a demon who has not fully succumbed to her base instincts. Tanjiro set off of his journey initially as he looked for a way to save her, but Nezuko has contributed to some of the biggest moments we have seen in the anime to date. This is the case for her role in the manga too, and a special trailer highlighting some of those scenes has been released for her birthday, December 28th in Japan. Check it out below:

How to Catch Up With Demon Slayer Before Season 3

Demon Slayer's anime is currently readying to return with a new season tackling the Swordsmith Village arc from the manga. Scheduled to premiere some time in April as part of the Spring 2023 schedule of new anime releases, the third season will feature much bigger fights against much stronger foes than we have seen in the anime thus far. But that also means there's plenty of time to catch up with the series before the new episodes hit.

You can currently find both seasons of the TV anime and Mugen Train feature film now streaming with Crunchyroll. It has yet to be revealed whether or not they will stream the new season when it hits next year, but you can use the service to quickly catch up with the events before the new arc piles on the action even more so than ever.

