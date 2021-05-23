Demon Slayer Opening Crowned Japan's Most Profitable Song of 2020

✖

The opening theme for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's debut anime season has been crowned the most profitable song of 2020 in Japan! Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba was a bit of a slow burn at first as while the first season of the series did have its fans, it was a completely different kind of situation after the 19th episode of the series. This catapulted Koyoharu Gotouge's series to a whole new realm of popularity that impacted not only the rest of the anime's run, but sales of the original manga, and pretty much everything tied into the anime from that point on.

This was especially true for the opening theme for the anime, "Gurenge" as performed by LiSA. The artist has performed for a number of huge anime projects in the past, but this was undoubtedly the most success the artist has enjoyed for one of these themes thus far with all sorts of broken records. Now the opening has won yet another massive accolade as the most profitable song of 2020 in Japan.

The Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers (as reported by Crunchyroll) announced that LiSA's "Gurenge" was the winner of the Gold Award at the 39th JASRAC Awards. This award takes into account the sales of royalties, karaoke, commercial sales, and other platforms for a certain period, and the Gold Award means that "Gurenge" was the best performing song of that year. First releasing back in 2019, "Gurenge" has been a huge success for the artist.

LiSA said the following about winning the huge award, "I am very honored that this song has been loved for so long. I received the passionate love of many people involved from the original manga to the TV anime, and I searched for the words for this song while facing the 'strength' in my own heart. I hope that our story and theirs will continue to bloom strongly and proudly, like a lotus flower blooming beautifully on the surface of the water, transcending any kind of days."

The success of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba franchise as a whole has been skyrocketing since the end of the first season, and it has warranted a huge movie release (that's enjoying all sorts of success on its own), and a second season coming later this Fall. But what do you think? How did you like the first season of the series? How do you like the opening theme? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

