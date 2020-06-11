Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Opening Gets the Perfect AC Makeover

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has quickly broken out to become one of the most popular anime of the last year. Just everything about the series has been highlighted as a major accomplishment by studio Ufotable - including the anime's opening credits sequence. The Demon Slayer anime theme "Gurenge" by LiSA has gone on to become an international smash hit, and the opening credits sequence has become just as popular, inspiring an entire wave of fan video adaptations. Today we have Demon Slayer's opening sequence and theme mashed up with another massively popular franchise of the moment: Animal Crossing!

Watch Demon Slayer's opening credits, the Animal Crossing cut and the original, in the videos above!

Demon Slayer ended season 1 of its anime as one of the most popular and awarded series of the year. The manga simultaneously saw a massive spike in popularity alongside the anime; however, the manga will also be ending in 2020 (at least its first volume). Before season 2 of the anime, a feature film based on the series' next arc, "Demon Train" will be released in fall.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the newest addition to the series, and an already big hit, reaching more than 10 million downloads since its March release. It's certainly taken hold on the social media / online front, with trending hashtags, memes, and these sorts of fan videos already flooding the Internet. With so many on quarantine lockdown, it's not much of a surprise. You can get the breakdown of the game, below:

"If the hustle and bustle of modern life’s got you down, Tom Nook has a new business venture up his sleeve that he knows you’ll adore: the Nook Inc. Deserted Island Getaway Package! Sure, you’ve crossed paths with colorful characters near and far. Had a grand time as one of the city folk. May’ve even turned over a new leaf and dedicated yourself to public service! But deep down, isn’t there a part of you that longs for…freedom? Then perhaps a long walk on the beach of a deserted island, where a rich wealth of untouched nature awaits, is just what the doctor ordered!

"Peaceful creativity and charm await as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources and craft everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb as you interact with flowers and trees in new ways. Set up a homestead where the rules of what goes indoors and out no longer apply. Make friends with new arrivals, enjoy the seasons, pole-vault across rivers as you explore, and more!"

Demon Slayer is available to stream on Hulu, Crunchyroll and Funimation. Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available for Nintendo Switch.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.