Demon Slayer Mugen Train Hits Another North America Milestone

✖

Demon Slayer Mugen Train has not only be hitting major milestones in theaters in Japan, but the first film in the popular Shonen franchise has broken another record in theaters in North America, becoming the number two highest-grossing anime film that hit the West. The film, which continues the adventures of Tanjiro and his friends immediately following the conclusion of the first season of the franchise's anime, is continuing to make a run around the world, having already brought in hundreds of millions of dollars but will have to make a serious effort to hit the number one anime spot in the US.

The number one film that Mugen Train has to beat is a big one, with the top anime film ever released in theaters in North America was the first Pokemon movie in Mewtwo Strikes Back, released back in 1999 and pulling in over eighty-five million dollars during its run. Currently, Demon Slayer's first movie has brought in around forty-three million so it has some serious work to do until it is able to overtake the adventure that featured Ash Ketchum, his friends, and the all-powerful clone of the creature known as Mew.

Funimation shared the big reveal via their Official Twitter Account, bringing anime fans the good news that Demon Slayer Mugen Train is continuing to tear up the charts and is clearly set to continue to bring in money via theaters and its upcoming digital release this summer:

Beginning on June 22nd, Mugen Train will make its way onto home video through a number of different streaming services. Based on the popularity of both this film and the first season of the anime produced by Ufotable, a second season was confirmed to arrive later this year, though fans of Tanjiro and his friends still don't know when exactly to expect the story that will take place immediately following the devastating conclusion of the film.

Do you think Mugen Train will actually be able to overcome Pokemon's first movie in Mewtwo Strikes Back? How much money do you think Demon Slayer's first film will ultimately bring in? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.