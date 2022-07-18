Demon Slayer Star Reveals Studio Secrets Behind Rengoku's Final Scene

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba's anime changed quite a lot when Kyojuro Rengoku left the scene, and one of the stars behind the anime has shared some of the studio secrets behind making the Flame Hashira's final scene happen! The first season of the anime might have introduced Tanjiro Kamado and his close allies to some dangerous new threats that put each of their lives at risk, but it wasn't until the Mugen Train arc in the following feature film release and second season that fans saw just how seriously the Demon Slaying Corps should be taking each of these demon threats.

Rengoku's final scene of the series changed the course of the anime franchise moving forward as we will see with the third season and beyond, and the voice star behind Tanjiro Kamado, Natsuki Hanae, opened up about performing for these scenes and everything that went into it during a special panel for the series at Anime Expo this year (of which ComicBook.com was in attendance). As the star had explained, it was just as an emotional moment for the cast and staff as fans might expect from such a game changing death for the series as a whole.

(Photo: ufotable)

As Hanae opened up about Tanjiro's final scene with Rengoku, the star revealed that he could not stop crying during the recording of the scene or even after it was over. Hanae explained that Rengoku's voice actor (Satoshi Hino) is his senpai, and thus the script ended up sounding like real life advice for him. The emotions were fitting for the moment itself as it was both carrying this heavy emotion and sadness at the same time. Speaking about tackling these scenes, Hanae explained that he wants these scenes to feel as real as possible and thus usually hits it hard from the first take.

In fact, this approach was used for the scene immediately after Rengoku's death as well. Hanae explained that Tanjiro's yelling out to Akaza was something he didn't prepare for and nailed on the first take. Simply diving into the emotions of the scene itself and everything that came before, it worked out well in the end for the star and the scene as a whole. But what did you think of Rengoku's final scene in Demon Slayer's anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!