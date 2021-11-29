Demon Slayer: Mugen Train’s Big Death Hits Just as Hard In the TV Series

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba might have previously showcased the Mugen Train arc during its debut feature film, but the arc’s huge death hits just as hard in the TV series that it did in that original movie! The second season of the anime is well underway, and the first seven weeks of the new season have featured a retelling of the events from the Mugen Train arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series. But what this also meant is that fans were counting down the weeks until it was time to say goodbye to a fan favorite once again.

The Mugen Train arc is the Flame Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku’s first major showcase in the series as fans got to finally see what a member of the Hashira is truly capable of fighting at their peak, but unfortunately it was also his final showcase. Much like with the original film, the seventh episode of the series officially bid farewell to Rengoku as he was fatally wounded in the fight against Akaza. It turns out that even if fans have seen this death happen before, it’s just as effective the second time around.

https://twitter.com/tanijrou/status/1465004447357190146?s=20

The seventh episode of Demon Slayer’s second season rounded out the events of the Mugen Train arc and picked up from the bloody cliffhanger that saw Rengoku wounded in a way that he wouldn’t be able to recover from. Rather than back down, however, Rengoku uses his last burst of strength and life for one final attack on Akaza. While he was not able to ultimately defeat the Upper Rank, Tanjiro assures Rengoku that he didn’t lose the fight as Akaza had taunted. Because Rengoku had protected everyone on the Mugen Train, and fought Akaza until the sun rose, Rengoku is the final victor here.

He has to say all of this through tears, however, as he watches Rengoku breathe his final breaths. It’s a somber moment but a slightly victorious one for Rengoku as he sees a brief vision of his dead mother before passing away himself (with a smile on his face). It’s an emotional ending to the arc for Tanjiro and the others, and still hits just as hard in the TV anime for fans as it did with the original film. But what did you think?

How did you feel about Demon Slayer's new season going through the Mugen Train arc once more? What did you think seeing Rengoku did onscreen again?