Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at Anime Expo Live Blog

The time has come! It feels like the world is a different place than it was when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made its anime debut. Believe it or not, season one closed at the end of 2019, and now the show is one of the biggest in anime. The industry went wild when word dropped Demon Slayer was coming to Anime Expo courtesy of Aniplex. Now, ComicBook.com is live on the scene bringing you up-to-date information on everything going down including comments from Tanjiro's Japanese voice actor, Natsuki Hanae.