Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba at Anime Expo Live Blog
The time has come! It feels like the world is a different place than it was when Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made its anime debut. Believe it or not, season one closed at the end of 2019, and now the show is one of the biggest in anime. The industry went wild when word dropped Demon Slayer was coming to Anime Expo courtesy of Aniplex. Now, ComicBook.com is live on the scene bringing you up-to-date information on everything going down including comments from Tanjiro's Japanese voice actor, Natsuki Hanae.
Natsuki Hanae & Yuma Takahashi Arrive
Natsuki Hanae comes on stage. The crowd absolutely erupts on applause. He is followed by producer Yuma Takahashi. Hanae does several of Tanjiro's iconic lines before Takahashi greets the audience in English.
Yuma is asked about his last visit to AX in 2019. The director says many fans came but he thought they were in a smaller room. He is happy more people came this time. He thinks Demon Slayer has reached so many fans.
The Panel Begins
It’s time! Demon Slayer is live on stage at Anime Expo!! pic.twitter.com/HNQaxnISw5— Megan Peters ➡️ AX 2022 (@meganpeterscb) July 2, 2022