Viral Demon Slayer Art Imagines Rengoku's Demon Form

One Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba artwork has gone viral for imagining Kyojuro Rengoku's demonic form! While he was first introduced at the tail end of the first season along with the other Hashira, Kyojuro Rengoku, the Flame Hashira, properly took center stage during the events of Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train. Tanjiro and Nezuko Kamado, Inosuke Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma boarded the titular train at the final moments of the anime's first season, and the movie confirmed that they were there to support Rengoku is saving people from disappearing on this mysterious train.

At the climax of the film Rengoku finds himself facing off against Akaza, the first of the Upper Moons that we have actually seen in action in the series. Akaza recognizes Rengoku's strength and offers him the chance to become a demon (and thus even stronger), but Rengoku refuses. Artist @rorokonaa picked up on that idea and imagined what it would look like if Rengoku really did accept the offer to become a demon. Going viral with Demon Slayer fans on Twitter, you can check it out the awesome demonic makeover below:

rengoku but he accepted akaza’s offer >:( pic.twitter.com/Bf6OYXqPtn — Roro!! 💫 (@rorokonaa) May 11, 2021

Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train is still making its way through theaters in select locations with both an English subtitled and dubbed versions. If you're worried about heading to theaters to see the new film before it ends its run, it will soon be available for digital purchase next month. If you wanted an idea of what to expect with Demon Slayer's first movie, you can check out ComicBook.com's full review of the film here.

Aniplex of America officially describes Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train film as such, "Tanjiro and the group have completed their rehabilitation training at the Butterfly Mansion, and they arrive at their next mission on the Mugen Train, where over forty people have disappeared in a very short span of time. Tanjiro and Nezuko, along with Zenitsu and Inosuke, join one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, Flame Hashira Kyojuro Rengoku, to face the demon aboard the Mugen Train."

What did you think of Demon Slayer's first official movie? Are you excited to see what's coming in Season 2? Let us know all of your Rengoku thoughts and everything Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba in the comments!