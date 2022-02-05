Demon Slayer Reveals Anime-Only Tengen Flashback

Tengen Uzui is a far different Hashira than the swordsman who played a major role in the story of the Mugen Train, Rengoku, with the Sound Hashira normally aiming to have his fights and personality be as flashy as possible. With the Entertainment District seeing Tengen team up with Tanjiro and his demon hunting friends, the latest episode of the anime was able to give us more insight into the life of Uzui and his three wives.

Tengen Uzui isn’t just unique thanks in part to his wild skills as one of the most powerful swordsmen of the Demon Slayer Corps, but he also happens to have three wives that accompany him on certain missions, with all four being members of the Shinobi. In the scene that took place in the anime, we witness Tengen visiting the burial site for his family, pouring sake on the markers for the deceased members of the clan of shinobi. Joined by his three wives, we are able to see a brief glimpse into the relationship that they all have with one another.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Tengen’s siblings have apparently all passed, leaving the Sound Hashira not just with a sad heart, but with a major sense of depression that has Uzui believing that he’ll go to hell when he dies. While his wives are upbeat and attempting to cheer up the mood of their husband, it seems that Tengen has some inner demons to battle that might be just as strong as those that are sent his way by the demon lord Muzan.

Of course, the events that take place in this episode aren’t just introspective, they are also fit to bursting with action as Tengen continues fighting the demonic siblings that have torn through a number of lives within the Entertainment District. Though the Sound Hashira is amazingly powerful, it seems that he might have lost the battle against Gyutaro, as Tanjiro witnesses the scene that has Tengen on the ground and missing an arm in the unbelievable cliffhanger.

What did you think of this anime-only scene giving us more insight into the life of Tengen Uzui? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Demon Slayer Corps.