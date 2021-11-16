Demon Slayer Stuns With Inosuke’s Tanjiro Save

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba stuns with Inosuke Hashibira’s intense save of Tanjiro Kamado in the newest episode! The second season has finally reached the climax of its retelling of the Mugen Train arc as first seen in the Mugen Train feature film, and with it the fight against Enmu has come to an end. It wasn’t without its fair share of struggles for Tanjiro, however, as he was the first one to take up and challenge the demonic presence first before Enmu had revealed that his real body had actually become the train itself.

Tanjiro saw first hand how troublesome Enmu’s sleeping spells could be when fighting him directly, but Tanjiro had made a habit of taking his own life to make sure he wakes up. When the fight against Enmu gets so intense that Tanjiro is falling asleep, dreaming, and waking himself up over the course of literal seconds, Tanjiro almost mistakes the real world for his dream and almost takes his life for real. Thankfully, Inosuke is there with a choice save that helps snap Tanjiro back to the real world.

The previous episodes of the second season had teased just how much emotional and mental trauma Tanjiro has been forced through with this fight against Enmu, and the decision to take his own life in the dream world was tough enough on its own. Then it was exacerbated by Tanjiro deciding to do this every time that Enmu puts him to sleep through the fight, and soon he starts doing so in a rapid succession. It’s so fast that Tanjiro starts to mistake his real life with the dream world and places his sword on his neck.

Readying to take his own life once more like he did in his dreams, Inosuke manages to catch him just in time and stops him from doing so. It’s revealed that Enmu’s spells don’t have an effect on him because of his boar mask on his head (and thus Enmu can’t make direct eye contact with him), and it seems he was the perfect partner for Tanjiro in such an important fight. But what do you think?

