Demon Slayer Unleashes Tanjiro’s Newest Hinokami Kagura Attack

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba saw Tanjiro Kamado unleash a new version of his Hinokami Kagura with the newest episode! The second season of the anime has reached the climax of its retelling of the Mugen Train arc as Tanjiro and Enmu have begun their fight for the safety of the 200 passengers on the train. But the previous episode revealed that while Tanjiro could defeat the former Enmu on his own, he was not going to be enough to contend with the current Enmu that has evolved and strengthened himself by devouring tons of humans.

The previous episode then teased the fight against Enmu would be kicking up a notch as Tanjiro and Inosuke started fighting against the entire train, and the newest episode made good on this promise with not only the explosive results of their fight but the debut of a new technique within the Hinokami Kagura, Clear Blue Sky. Tanjiro suddenly had used this against Enmu, and revealed he’s getting that much better with his use of the fiery new techniques. Check it out below as spotted by @Hir0ki_Ken on Twitter:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Hir0ki_Ken/status/1459919713207828480?s=20

The newest episode of the series picks up right after Tanjiro and Inosuke begin fighting against Enmu’s true form, and reveals that the form is far more powerful and difficult to deal with than even these two could handle on their own. The two of them then were tasked with focusing their efforts on finding Enmu’s head in order to sever it, and found it within the coal cart of the train. Combining their efforts, Tanjiro and Inosuke still struggled to take down all of the gross tentacles that Enmu had sprouted to defend itself until the two of them worked together on one final attack.

With Inosuke first creating an opening by taking out all of the tentacles, it left Enmu’s spine open to attack long enough for Tanjiro to channel a new Hinokami Kagura technique. Although there’s still much he doesn’t know about the style, he was able to dig deep and use the Clear Blue Sky technique. What’s surprising is that it’s an actual technique unlike the more naturalistic “Dance” slash he had used before out of sheer will and muscle memory in the fight with Rui.

What did you think of Tanjiro’s newest Hinokami Kagura technique? Are you hoping to see more of these attacks as the second season continues? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!