Demon Slayer Season 2 Sets Up Special Fall Fan-Event

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has set up a special fan-event for this Fall ahead of the second season's premiere! Demon Slayer will finally be making its return for a full second season of the anime series later this October as part of the Fall 2021 anime season, and ufotable has begun revealing a little more information and looks at what we can expect to see from the new season the closer we get to it. The season even shared a cool new poster during a special event this Summer to better get fans ready for it.

Following the release of a new poster for the second season highlighting the Entertainment District arc to come, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has teased there would be something else to look forward to this Fall alongside the TV broadcast debut of the Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train in Japan. It's been announced that we'll see more news about the second season following this broadcast this Fall!

Mugen Train will be making its television broadcast debut in Japan on September 25th, and we'll be getting more news about the second season then. It's unclear as to what we'll be seeing from the new season after this broadcast, but with the second season confirmed to debut in October, we'll probably get a much more concrete release date for the second season. With only a poster and teaser trailer to go off of thus far, we could also see a full trailer released then.

But what do you think? Are you excited to see Demon Slayer's second season this Fall?