Demon Slayer Season 2 Is Finally Ready to Go Live, We Promise

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made its return to television this fall, but season two hasn’t gotten underway for real just yet. That moment is slated to happen this weekend, and as you can imagine, fans are losing their chill. After all, Demon Slayer is on the cusp of its Entertainment District arc, and the fandom is ready to see how the story goes down.

As you can see in the slides below, Demon Slayer is just days out from this arc’s premiere. The new story will go live on December 5, and fans can watch the simulcast on either Funimation or Crunchyroll. The first episode will introduce fans to a brand-new hashira, and Tanjiro will unravel a new adventure with deadly stakes.

Up until now, Demon Slayer has used season two to recap the Mugen Train arc which originally debuted as a film. The episodic makeover was nice to watch, but netizens made it clear they wanted more. Their wish will be granted when the Entertainment District arc goes live, so it makes sense for fans to be excited. And that means if you aren’t caught up with Demon Slayer just yet, well – you have a few more days to binge the anime.

