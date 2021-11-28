Demon Slayer Season 2 Shares New Entertainment District Arc Trailer

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba has shared a new trailer for the new Entertainment District arc coming next in Season 2! The second season of the much anticipated return has been met with much less positivity than expected as the first seven episodes of Demon Slayer’s new season have been a retelling of the events of the Mugen Train arc once featured in the previous feature film. The newest episode of the series officially brought the Mugen Train arc to an end, and thus it means that the next arc will finally be kicking off with the next episode.

The Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series is the next new phase of the story following the events of Mugen Train, and it will be the first brand new adapted materials since the release of that feature film last October. These episodes will officially begin on December 5th in Japan and the eighth episode of the new season overall. To hype the upcoming premiere, Demon Slayer has released a new trailer for the Entertainment District arc exclusively for fans in Japan but has been spotted by @_Zxrxjurx_kny on Twitter! Check it out below:

https://twitter.com/_Zxrxjurx_kny/status/1464969428416802825?s=20

Demon Slayer: Entertainment District Arc will begin airing on December 5th in Japan, and will feature new tracks performed by Aimer that include the new opening theme, “Zankyo Sanka” and new ending theme “Asa ga Kuru.” It’s yet to be officially revealed just how long this new arc will last, but will be challenging Tanjiro Kamado and the others with an even stronger threat than Akaza as seen in Mugen Train. Tanjiro learned from that fight that there’s so much more room for him to grow, and he’ll learn soon enough how quickly he needs to do so.

With these new challenges also comes some new allies as Tanjiro will be teaming up with yet another Hashira, the Sound Hashira, Tengen Uzui. The Entertainment District is his territory, but soon he’ll be looking into a whole new dangerous kind of mission that will be setting him and Tanjiro against another one of the Upper Rank demons. But what do you think? How do you like this newest look at the Entertainment District arc?

What are you hoping to see in Demon Slayer’s new episodes? How are you liking Season 2 as a whole overall? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!