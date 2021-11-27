Demon Slayer: Mugen Train Finale Preview Readies for an Emotional Farewell

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is getting ready for quite the emotional farewell with the preview leading into the Mugen Train arc’s big finale coming in Season 2’s next episode! While many fans of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series have been waiting for the anime to kick off the brand new adaptation of the Entertainment District arc next month, the first few episodes have been a helpful retelling of the Mugen Train feature film for those fans who might have missed out on it. Unfortunately that also means that some of the biggest developments from that film are still on the way.

There’s been a major cloud hanging over Season 2’s retelling of the Mugen Train arc since it began with an original episode following Kyojuro Rengoku, and fans who had previously seen the feature film knew how it all ends for the fan-favorite Flame Hashira. Since the second season is following the same path, it was only a matter of time before it would get ready to send off Kyojuro Rengoku with his emotional farewell as well. The time has now come as the preview for the final episode of the Mugen Train arc gets ready to say goodbye to the fan favorite fighter once more. Check out the ominous promo for the new episode below:

Rengoku’s death during the Mugen Train feature film came at the hands of Akaza following their fight, and unfortunately that seems to be the case with the anime’s take on the events as well. The newest episode of the series officially brought Akaza into the fold as he began his big fight with Rengoku and even pitched the Hashira on potentially becoming a demon as well so the two of them could continue to fight for as long as their hearts desired. But Rengoku not only refused this, but had fought with all his strength to protect Tanjiro and the train’s passengers.

As the fight came to an end, it was soon confirmed that Akaza had dealt far too many fatal blows to Rengoku during their speedy exchange. The end of the previous episode saw Rengoku slowing to a halt and coming to terms with his impending death, and the preview for the episode teases how Tanjiro and the others will be reacting to such a major loss coming their way. But this passing also means that the next major arc of the season is now on the horizon.

How do you feel about the Mugen Train arc’s return for the second season? Are you more excited to kick off Demon Slayer’s next arc in future episodes? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!