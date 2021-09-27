Demon Slayer Fans are Hyped for Season 2’s Fall Premiere

Demon Slayer fans are hyped for Season 2’s big premiere this Fall now that it officially has a release date! The anime debut for Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga series had been nothing short of extraordinary as it sparked a whole new wave of popularity for the manga that had inspired it all. It was an explosion from fans all over the world as they flocked to the series to see what would be coming next. Then the anime broke even more records as its debut film took off to unbelievable levels of success in the box office.

The anime series will finally be coming back for a full second season following these first two massively successful releases, and that means there is more palpable hype from fans than ever for this upcoming premiere. Luckily it won’t be too much longer before we get to see the second season for ourselves as it will be making its official premiere on October 10th in Japan. First it will be taking on the events of the Mugen Train arc seen in the feature film, but in December it will finally launch the next major new story, the Entertainment District Arc.

With Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s second season now having an official release date, and the Entertainment District arc starting the brand new story later this December, fans are very excited for this new season of anime coming our way in Fall 2021 and beyond. Read on to see what fans are saying about Demon Slayer‘s Season 2 return next month, and let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

